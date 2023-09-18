Bourne Bridge maintenance work, lane closures begin; "Expect travel delays"

BOURNE - Drivers headed to and from Cape Cod for the next few months should expect delays as "critical maintenance work" begins on the Bourne Bridge.

Starting Monday, travel will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for 24 hours a day. The work is scheduled to last through late November.

"Motorists planning to use the Bourne Bridge should expect travel delays likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

The Sagamore Bridge had similar work done in the spring and finished two weeks ahead of schedule.

Massachusetts is planning to replace both aging bridges, focusing first on the Sagamore.