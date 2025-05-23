George Wendt to be honored at Boston's original Cheers location with fundraiser

Boston's original Cheers location will be holding a special tribute next week to honor "Cheers" star George Wendt, who died on Tuesday.

Wendt played Norm Peterson on the iconic sitcom, which took place at a Boston bar and ran from 1982 to 1993. Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for the role.

George Wendt tribute at Cheers

In honor of Wendt, the Cheers bar on Beacon Street will be holding a tribute on Tuesday, May 27 to celebrate his life and legacy.

"We'll gather in good company to share stories, raise a glass and honor George's memory in the way he would've loved - with warmth, laughter and community," the bar said in statement.

The event is free but people who want to go are required to RSVP, which can be done here. There is no cover charge but there will be a cash bar and light bites throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Cheers for Children in Wendt's honor. Since 1980, Cheers for Children has donated more than $1 million to local charities including the Jimmy Fund and Globe Santa.

The event is in-person only. The bar said anyone who would like to leave a virtual tribute can sign their online guestbook.

George Wendt death

Wendt passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76. His family said he died "peacefully" in his sleep.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," his family said in a statement. "He will be missed forever."

Beer left on the bar at Cheers Boston after the death of George Wendt who played Norm in the sitcom. CBS Boston

After news of Wendt's death, patrons went to the Cheers bar across from the Public Garden to pay tribute and have a beer for him. The bar left an empty stool and a beer at the bar as a tribute.