George Wendt, comedian and actor beloved as Norm on "Cheers," dies at 76

George Wendt, the comedian and actor known for his beloved role as Norm on "Cheers" has died, a family representative told CBS News. He was 76.

Wendt, a Chicago native and the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, died peacefully in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning, according to his family.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the family's statement read. "He will be missed forever."

Wendt was best known playing Norm Peterson on the NBC sitcom "Cheers." The role earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

He had been married to fellow actor Bernadette Birkett since 1978. Together, they had three children.