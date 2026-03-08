Hundreds rally on Boston Common during International Women's Day

From songs to speeches, hundreds gathered on the Boston Common on Sunday to take part in the Women's March for International Women's Day.

Participants said they attended the rally to stand up for women's rights and to speak out against the Trump administration on issues surrounding immigration, the war in Iran and LGBTQ+ community.

"We've seen people in the streets for immigrant rights against ICE terror. We've seen people in the streets now two weekends in a row against the war in Iran. Oppression breeds resistance so we have a lot of people saying enough is enough," Party of Socialism and Liberation organizer Ximena Hasbach said.

Holding up signs and chanting loudly, they gave honor to other women who led the way. The theme for this year's Women's March was "Boston Women Don't Back Down," and the crowd chanted as they left the Boston Common and marched in the streets.

"This is an oligarchy ruled by the very wealthy and they're just pinning us against one another," Laurie Kurcuru of Wayland said.

In years past, the Women's March drew tens of thousands of people. This year, the numbers were noticeably smaller, which frustrated some who didn't learn about it until just before the event.

"I found out about this two days ago. That's not okay. Notice is necessary," Kurcuru said.

Nineteen-year-old Carlos Jimenez is from South Boston.

"Right now the numbers, they could be bigger. But it's also just because it's an every day fight. Things like changing people's thoughts and realizing that whatever the government wants isn't what the people want," Jimenez said.