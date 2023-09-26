Sunshine returning to Boston, but weekend weather forecast is "complicated"

BOSTON - Day 4. No Sun.

Could someone please remind Mother Nature that this is September and not March? This is supposed to be one of the sunniest, most enjoyable times of the year. All I keep thinking is with each day that passes we are one day closer to winter. The way I look at it is we have until November 5th, the day we turn the clocks back. After that, it is hibernation time. . . Sunsets before 5 p.m., leaves off the trees, total blah. The clock is ticking, we need sunshine!

Tuesday will be a transition day. Other than a few pockets of drizzle to the south, most of our region will be drying out. Progress!

As for sunshine, it will be a bit of a struggle Tuesday. Currently there is near full sun in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Over the next few hours, some sun will try to push through in areas north of the Pike. South of the Pike and, in particular, over southeastern Mass, it will likely take all day to clear out.

Wednesday and Thursday look great. Plentiful sunshine and highs between 65-70 degrees. Now that's what I am talking about. If only we could do that on a weekend. . .

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Speaking of the weekend. . . of course, it is complicated.

There will be a storm system to the south of New England. Our weather on Friday, and perhaps Saturday as well, is dependent upon how close it comes.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The highest risk of rain comes on Friday and in southernmost locations. I would say there is about a 50% chance of a rainy Friday south of the Mass Pike right now.

The farther north you go, the lower the rain risk.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

On Saturday, that storm system will be pulling away from our area. So, the risk of rain is lower but still there.

Either way, I would plan on the weekend starting out a bit cloudy and damp, especially over southeastern Mass. We should see improvement during the day Saturday. Sunday right now looks like the pick of the weekend and a great day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The next few weekends are typically the most popular days of the year for leaf peeping up north. Currently, the color remains nearly non-existent up there. We are seeing low, spotty color in areas that are typically near peak like the Greens and Whites.

Everything is delayed by a few weeks and with all the rain I am starting to wonder if many of the leaves will go directly from green to brown this year.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I am not ready to chalk up this season as a lost cause, there is still time for a decent, albeit delayed, burst of color, but we desperately need the weather to start cooperating.