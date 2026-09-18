Boston weather set to change dramatically as fall foliage season arrives in New England, maps show

With high temperatures up near 80 degrees in Boston over the last few days, you might be thinking that we are in for a prolonged summer season this year. Well, we've got news for you: The seasons are about to change dramatically in New England.

Technically, the first day of fall is Tuesday, Sept. 22, when the sun lines up directly over the equator during the autumnal equinox. But we're here to declare that this year, fall is starting on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Check out the high temperature forecast over the next 10 days.

WBZ-TV graphics CBS Boston

Weather pattern change

What you won't see are any 70s or 80s.

Average highs at this time of year are generally in the low 70s. The pattern ahead looks coolish in the Northeast, hence why we are calling for a rather abrupt end of summer.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

You have surely already noticed some changes despite the mild week we have had.

At the peak of the day, our sun angle is now only 49 degrees, the same as it is in mid-to-late March.

Sunrises are getting later, and sunsets are getting earlier at an alarming rate right now. We are losing nearly 3 minutes of daylight each and every day.

One month from today, our sunrises will pass the 7 a.m. threshold while our sunsets will creep into the 5 p.m. hour.

More bad news: We turn the clocks back on Halloween night this year, the earliest possible date which we can do so.

But honestly, fall is a great season here in New England - the quintessential time to be in this area. The apple orchards, hayrides, pumpkin patches and fall festivals cannot be beat.

Fall foliage map

You cannot talk about fall in New England without mentioning the amazing foliage. We are already starting to see some areas of "low color" throughout the highest elevation in the Green and White Mountains as well as northernmost Maine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

All indications are that this should be a pretty good foliage season throughout the Northeast. We are generally on track for a typical rollout of colors with peak foliage starting in early October to the north and spreading southward week by week throughout the month.

Experts believe that some of the best colors this year will be found in central and northern New England as they were less impacted by the most recent drought.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

You've likely noticed all the mums at the local garden centers and grocery stores, a sure sign of fall.

The first frost and end of the growing season comes on a schedule similar to that of the peak foliage. It arrives well to the north and west in late September and gradually approaches the coastline by Halloween.

If you are planning on kickstarting your fall season this weekend, Saturday looks like the day to get outdoors.

It will be a sparkling, sunny day with very low humidity and a crisp feel to the air.

Sunday morning should stay dry, but rain will be arriving from west to east during the afternoon.