USA Today names best Massachusetts apple orchard, ranks fall favorite destinations in New England

USA Today is revealing the best apple orchard in Massachusetts and ranking other fall favorite destinations throughout New England.

Red Apple Farm in Phillipston was ranked No. 4 of the best apple orchards in the country, based on a poll of readers.

"Nestled along Massachusetts' scenic Route 2 with stunning views of Wachusett Mountain, Red Apple Farm offers a true, authentic New England family farm experience," the newspaper says.

Visitors can also enjoy cider donuts and hard cider crafted at the orchard. But it's the apples that keep people coming back every fall.

"With over 50 varieties of apples, along with sunflowers, pumpkins, berries, and more, the farm boasts a colorful and crisp harvest, thanks to its unique 1,250-foot elevation," USA Today writes.

Last year, Red Apple Farm was No. 2 on the list. The top two this year are in New York, and Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut, took the No. 3 spot.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes

If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this fall, a New England orchard is No. 1 on USA Today's list of the best pumpkin patches. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, offers hayrides and horse-drawn farm tours to show visitors their 8 miles' worth of pumpkin patches.

Treworgy is also home to the best corn maze in the country, the newspaper says. Coming in at No. 6 is the Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts. This year's maze at Davis is Halloween-themed, with a giant jack-o'-lantern in the middle.

Where to see the fall colors

New England is renowned for its stunning fall colors once the leaves start changing. This year, the fall foliage season may be longer than usual, according to an expert.

The Berkshires come in at No. 10 on USA Today's list of the best destinations for fall colors. It notes that the region celebrates the season with a fall foliage parade on Oct. 4 in North Adams. Eighth on the list is New Hampshire's White Mountains, home to the scenic Kancamagus Highway.

And making the newspaper's list of the best places to visit for fall is Burlington, Vermont. Readers recommend a cruise on Lake Champlain or seeing the foliage at Smugglers' Notch.