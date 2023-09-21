Will this weekend be a washout in the Boston area? Latest rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday

BOSTON - It's another gorgeous day! If only we could bottle this up and save it for the weekend.

Thursday will, once again, feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, near perfection.

Friday will be a tad cooler and we will start to see come high clouds moving in. Still, not a bad day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Saturday is the first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

New season, same result: Looks like periods of rain this weekend.

Models have trended a bit wetter for Saturday, many showing a near washout.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I am still holding out hope that parts of our area COULD remain dry Saturday and the majority of the rain will be held to the south, but those chances seem to be dwindling by the hour. The highest washout potential is over southeastern Mass. the farther north and west you go, the better chance of some dry weather.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We may get a bit of a break from the rain early on Sunday, but it is likely to return late Sunday into Monday. I wouldn't count on seeing much, if any, sunshine either day this weekend.

After getting a bit of a jump start this week, the fall foliage season is likely to go back on hold with the wet weather coming this weekend. for more on that, you can read my blog here.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Bottom line, it is off to an historically slow start.