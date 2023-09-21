Potential Tropical Storm Ophelia could bring heavy rain to Massachusetts

BOSTON - Here we go again. For the second weekend in a row we will be talking about a tropical system near the East Coast.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on "Potential Tropical Storm 16." This is for an area of disturbed weather off the southeast coastline, which currently has a 50% chance of becoming tropical.

The center of this developing storm system is about 370 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

It is currently drifting northward at about 10 mph.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast is for this to become a Tropical Storm (Ophelia) by Friday morning and continue to strengthen through the day Friday. It then makes landfall in coastal North Carolina early on Saturday.

There are currently tropical storm warnings in effect from Cape Fear, N.C. to Fenwick Island, Delaware. Among the concerns in this area are a 2-4 foot storm surge, as well as coastal and inland flooding.

Current forecasts are for at least 2-4" of rain in many areas between North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic. Farther north into New England, there is still some model discrepancy as to how much we are impacted. More on that to come in the next 24 hours.

Needless to say, it is imperative that you stay tuned to update forecasts in the next 24 to 48 hours. While we do not anticipate any sort of tropical landfall in New England, there is certainly a risk of some periods of heavy rain this weekend. . . something we can not afford given how wet it has been.