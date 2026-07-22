Boston weather forecast calls for isolated storms; high surf advisory issued for coast

The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening in Massachusetts.

A cold front will be passing through southern New England today, bringing with it a few showers/storms and a much drier air mass.

Storms possible Wednesday around Boston

This is not anywhere near the intensity or coverage of Tuesday's rainfall.

However, we just want you to be aware that you may encounter a brief downpour or flash of lightning between noon and 7 p.m. today.

Massachusetts Weather Radar

This includes those watching the afternoon game at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox go for their 15th straight win. We're certainly not expecting another rainout, but there is a slight chance of a brief delay in the action.

Any showers or storms that do form will exit the region by sunset tonight. Beyond that, we have a terrific stretch of dry, sunny weather from Thursday through the weekend.

High surf advisory for Massachusetts coast

There is a high surf advisory posted along the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands through Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Waves could reach as high as 4 to 8 feet in those areas, causing some hazardous swimming and surfing.