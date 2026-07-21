Red Sox-Orioles rained out, Boston seeks franchise record for consecutive wins Wednesday

Tuesday's game between the Orioles and Red Sox was postponed because of rain, delaying Boston's pursuit of a franchise record-tying 15th straight victory.

The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with games scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Boston rallied for a 6-5 victory over Baltimore in the series opener on Monday night, its 14th consecutive victory. The longest winning streak in Red Sox history was a 15-game run in 1946.

Rain started about three hours before the scheduled first pitch on Tuesday, and the game was called about 90 minutes later.