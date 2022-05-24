Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast: rain Saturday, warmest on Monday

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for May 27

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - I am happy to report, we have largely GOOD news with regards to the Memorial Day weekend forecast.

Let's break things down day-by-day.

FRIDAY:

Increasing/thickening clouds with just a slight risk of a pop up shower.

Increasingly humid.

Southwest wind 10-20mph.

High temperatures:

60s South Coast, Cape and Islands

70s Plymouth and Bristol counties

Near or slightly above 80 in Metro West and areas northwest of Boston including Southern New Hampshire

Beach Rating (1-10): 5... Too much cloud cover, bit of a gusty wind and coolish on the south coastal beaches

SATURDAY:

Still lots of clouds around, but some breaks are likely. Rain may come in two rounds...first wave early in the morning and more likely south of Boston. Round 2 in the afternoon/evening and more likely to be strongest north and west (with perhaps some thunder). NOT A WASHOUT. Just a day to keep an eye on the radar.

Humidity similar to Friday...not oppressive but still a humid feel.

Southwest wind 5-15mph.

High temperatures: (similar to Friday)

60s South Coast, Cape and Islands

70s Plymouth and Bristol counties

80-85 in Metro West and areas northwest of Boston including Southern New Hampshire

Beach Rating (1-10): 6... Similar to Friday, lots of clouds and a coolish southwest wind for southern Beaches

SUNDAY:

A different feel to the day...Should be a good deal of sunshine for most of the area. The one concern would be for some lingering clouds at the coast, especially over southeastern MA (Cape/Islands).

Humidity drops off, much drier!

Wind will be lighter and more variable, mainly onshore at the coast.

High temperatures: (overall slightly cooler than Saturday)

Inland 75-80

At the coast: 60s right at the Shoreline to near 70 slightly inland.

Beach Rating (1-10): 7... Getting better...light onshore winds will keep it 10-15 degrees cooler right at the beaches. More sunshine likely north, especially early on.

MONDAY:

Should be the best day of the bunch to be at the beach! Mainly sunny, dry, and fairly light winds.

Humidity levels remain low!

Winds stay fairly light, generally west-southwest but may turn onshore at some beaches

High temperatures: (warmest day of the bunch)

Inland, mid 80s, could even see a few spots make a run at 90

At the Beach/Coast: mainly in the 70s, could nick 80 depending on wind direction

Beach Rating (1-10): 8...Again the potential for an onshore wind in some areas keeps us from getting a 9 or 10, but overall good!