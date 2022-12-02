Rain and wind Saturday could be an issue for outdoor holiday decorations

BOSTON - Early December has certainly given southern New England a winter touch. For the first days of meteorological winter, Thursday and Friday started out very cold and the breeze added to that feel. But the focus over the weekend will be yet another round of rain and wind.

Saturday's system looks very similar to what we had this past Wednesday with steady showers and gusty winds. That said, the impacts shouldn't be as widespread.

TIMELINE

By sunrise, temperatures will have increased to the 40s and 50s across the region. Rain should hold off through late morning in Worcester County then progress to the eastern side of the state after midday.

Most of the afternoon will remain in an on and off pattern of rain. The main event looks to wrap up between 5 and 7p.m. before the cold front moves through. As that happens, there will be another round of spotty to scattered showers from 8-to-9 p.m.

Saturday's timeline:

Sunrise: Cloudy and quiet. Rain to the west.

Lunchtime: Rain slides west→east across S. New England. Peak gusts reach 45mph.

Sunset: On & off rain begins to taper.

Evening: Cold front moves thru with a few more showers. Rain ends by 10pm. pic.twitter.com/nvXUATAZi6 — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) December 2, 2022

AMOUNTS

This shouldn't result in as much rain as last Wednesday and the impacts seem far less. On average, most should record roughly 0.25" of rain. Locally higher values are possible but flooding is not an issue with this system.

WIND

As the steadiest rain falls mid-afternoon, peak gusts will reach 35-to-45 mph. Isolated damage is possible due to weakened branches or limbs from the last wind event. Holiday decorations may also come loose so be sure to secure them by Saturday.

CBS Boston

By Sunday, all of the rain and even the clouds will have slid east. It certainly looks to be the winner of the weekend with afternoon highs reaching the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Keep up with the WBZ-TV Weather Team all weekend for the latest updates!