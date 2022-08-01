Watch CBS News
Local News

Temperatures expected to soar near 100 degrees for many in Massachusetts on Thursday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for August 2
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for August 2 02:39

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.

Here we go again!  A little over a week after wrapping up a 7-day heatwave, including a 100 degree day, more oppressive heat is on the way.  

hw3.png
CBS Boston Graphic

Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heatwave in many inland locations. 

While Boston will fall short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the Ocean, areas to the west of the City will be 90+ on Wednesday and stay there through early next week!

hw2.png
CBS Boston Graphic

The heat will peak on Thursday when many towns will once again hit 100 degrees. The current record in Boston stands at 96 degrees, set nearly 100 years ago (1928). That will likely be broken.

Combined with rising humidity levels, the heat index on Thursday is expected to be as high as 105 degrees.

hw1.png
CBS Boston Graphic

The heat and humidity will hold through the weekend...we expect each day to be in the low to mid 90s with uncomfortably high dewpoints.  

There will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday and lasting until the heat breaks early next week.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 9:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.