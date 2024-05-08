Boston University softball continues to rewrite program's record books

BOSTON -- The Boston University softball team is making a habit of rewriting the program's record books.

"Last year was labeled historical. Any time it's labeled historical it's pretty special," said coach Ashley Waters. "You can't try to repeat it."

The Terriers didn't quite repeat the 52 wins they logged last season. But a 49-4-1 follow-up this season isn't bad either.

"Everyone one on the team expects a win anytime we step on the field," said senior Lauren Keleher.

Undefeated in Pioneer League play

The Terriers wrapped up their regular season by closing out a series sweep over Lehigh last weekend. It made BU just the third program to ever finish undefeated in Pioneer League play.

"BU softball is a really gritty, scrappy brand of softball," said grad student Caitlin Coker. "We're not necessarily the home run-hitting team, but recently we kind of have been."

That production at the plate is showcased by Keleher, BU's leadoff hitter from Abington who recently hit for the cycle against Boston College.

"I wouldn't say anyone on this team looks at their stats," said Keleher. "I think our biggest goal is to pass the bat to the next person, find a way to get on base, and move people around. We've been able to do that this year."

Opposing teams have had a little more trouble with that, with the Terriers pitching staff setting a school record with 26 shutouts this season. They're also riding a 35-game unbeaten streak on their home diamond.

"To start off how we did has been great," said Kayla Roncin, a senior and All-American. "But we still got a long way to go; the tough part of the season."

"We want to leave with a bang"

BU is now set to host the Pioneer League Tournament. As the conference's top seed, the Terriers' sights are set far beyond Boston.

"I think we have the capability to go as far as we want to go. There are nine girls leaving this team, so I think our last run we want to leave with a bang," said Keleher. "We'll see you in Oklahoma City."

Boston University will open tournament play Thursday at 10 a.m. against Army.