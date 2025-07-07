Boston University lays off 120 employees, eliminates vacant positions

Boston University has laid off 120 employees and eliminated an additional 120 vacant positions as part of an effort to reduce its budget by 5%, university officials confirmed this week.

The decision, which comes amid ongoing financial challenges, has sparked frustration among students.

"It doesn't seem like there's enough professors as it is," said Devanj Vajpayee, a rising senior. "There's been a lot of cuts everywhere with research, with dorms. There's another thing they're just adding onto the list, and I hope things return to how they were."

International students, like Vajpayee, are frustrated with the financial state of the university, given that they are paying about $90,000 annually in tuition.

According to Don Seiffert with the Boston Business Journal, the university's decision reflects broader national pressures facing higher education.

Boston University has acknowledged the scope of the layoffs, but many questions remain. School officials confirmed the layoffs, but did not break down which departments would be impacted.

"We don't know the percentage," Seiffert said. "They didn't say anything about whether these are going to be administrators, professors or what."

"A necessary step"

In a statement, Boston University President Melissa Gilliam called the layoffs "a day of loss" and acknowledged the emotional and institutional toll of the decision.

"There is no way around this," Gilliam said. "We know our community may need time to adjust to these difficult changes. Yet, it is also a necessary step in ensuring our future."

The university has not announced any changes to tuition in light of the cutbacks.