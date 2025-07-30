Boston restaurant working to reopen after fire is targeted by thieves: "A one-two punch"

It's been a tough month for Banyan Bar + Refuge, a beloved restaurant in Boston's South End neighborhood.

"When it's up and running, it's sort of everyone's favorite neighborhood joint," said Jim Paul, the restaurant's manager. "Our concept is sort of modern Asian fusion."

Located at 533 Tremont Street, the restaurant is a local staple.

"It's a casual bar with good energy," said frequent customer Ian Hutton. "The food is always really good."

But for the past month, the restaurant that's usually buzzing with people, has sat empty.

Fire in June

"It started the last Sunday in June, we had a small kitchen fire overnight," Paul said.

While the restaurant remains closed for repairs, to make matters worse, he told WBZ the business was broken into over the weekend. "We believe it happened at some point late Saturday into Sunday," he said.

According to the manager, the security cameras were down at the time, but when Paul arrived, he says he found the door wide open.

"Lots of things were just kind of scattered across the space," he said.

Cash registers damaged

At the time of the incident, Paul said two cash registers had been damaged, and he suspects the thieves may have been targeting credit cards left behind. According to Boston police, a phone was reported stolen as well.

Authorities say this is the latest in string of recent robberies in the South End neighborhood. "And it's not the first time it's happened," Paul said. "Anyone that runs a business like ours knows it's something that you do deal with."

"For us, it's just a little demoralizing," he said. "It's sort of a one-two punch."

At this time, police say they're still working to determine whether the incident is connected to other recent break-ins, or if this was a crime of opportunity. Paul says the goal is to reopen Banyan Bar + Refuge by September.