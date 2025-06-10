Boston Mayor Wu tells Trump border czar Tom Homan to "take a time out"

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu went on offense against the Trump administration on Tuesday, declaring she signed an executive order asking ICE to provide information on who they are arresting in the city.

"My advice to Tom Homan and ICE is to take a time out," Wu said during a press conference, "Reassess what you are doing and how you are doing it. A little friendly advice from the safest major city in the country."

Wu told reporters she has no idea how many Boston residents have been detained by ICE since President Trump took office. She said her executive order declares that the city will seek that data through freedom of information requests.

"We don't have any information at all and we have asked," Wu said.

During the press conference, city councilors also declared that Boston is taking active steps to help immigrants.

"We were here signing the amended budget where the mayor invested and then the city council invested on top of that for legal assistance for our immigrant communities," said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Volunteers alerting residents about ICE activity



Councilor Enrique Pepen said that he has helped to organize a volunteer group that alerts residents to ICE activities.

"They got word that there were ICE agents out and they deployed 20 residents to go to every single small business to let them know that ICE agents were in the neighborhood," Pepen said.

On Tuesday, President Trump told reporters that his administration will continue immigrant removal efforts around the country.

"When they opened up our borders for the whole world to come in, we're going to get them out. We're getting them out," Mr. Trump said.

WBZ reached out to ICE for this story but did not receive a comment.