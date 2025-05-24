Rafael Devers' RBI single sends Boston past Baltimore 6-5 in 10 innings in DH opener

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Rafael Devers grounded a single up the middle to drive in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday, lifting the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Wearing their "Fenway Greens" alternate uniforms that debuted this month and match the color of the Green Monster, the Red Sox had a solo homer each by Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Abraham Toro.

Devers entered the day batting .419 with 28 RBIs in 20 games in May, and led the majors with 47 RBIs overall.

Ramón Urías had a first-inning, two-run double for Baltimore, which lost for the 10th time and 11 games and looks to avoid being swept in a doubleheader for the third time this season.

Baltimore moved ahead 5-2 with a three-run fifth.

Toro's drive into the Orioles' bullpen - the third homer allowed by starter Zach Eflin, who gave up a career-worst-tying eight runs and four homers in his last start - cut it to 5-3. Boston tied it with two runs in the sixth; the first coming on shortstop Gunner Henderson's throwing error and the other on Nick Sogard's ground out.

Greg Weissert (2-1) worked a hitless top of the 10th.

A day after scoring 19 runs in a blowout victory - including 13 in the eighth inning - the Red Sox got first-inning solo shots from Duran and Abreu.

The game was the makeup of Friday night's rainout and started after a 26-minute rain delay.

Key moment

With automatic runner Ceddanne Rafaela on second, Devers hit his grounder off Gregory Soto (0-2), scoring Rafaela easily.

Key stat

The Orioles fell to 4-16 in May.

Up next

The Orioles starter is TBA. Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08 ERA) is slated to start the nightcap.