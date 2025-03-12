Netflix releases full trailer for "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox"

Fans of the Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a new season, but will soon get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at last year's team. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox, an eight-part docuseries that will cover all the bases on the 2024 team.

While fans are fairly eager and excited about what the 2025 Boston Red Sox have to offer, the new Netflix series is promising a fascinating look inside the clubhouse and front office as players, coaches, and executives navigated their way through an 81-81 season in 2024.

Saw several small parts of this @netflix series - if you’re a Red Sox fan or just a baseball fan, you will love it! Very well done!

pic.twitter.com/GVs5Bnvfob — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 12, 2025

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox trailer

The two-minute trailer shows some of the highs and the lows experienced in 2024 as the Red Sox looked to end a two-year postseason draught. The team wasn't able to accomplish that goal as injuries derailed a promising season, but there was plenty of upside as the squad finished .500 following two straight last-place seasons.

The trailer is littered with behind-the-scenes clips, including manager Alex Cora firing up his team in the clubhouse. There are also snippets of interviews with Cora, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, outfielder Jarren Duran, first baseman Triston Casas, and Sean McAdam of The Boston Sports Journal.

Duran's breakout season will be heavily featured in the series, but it isn't going to be all bubblegum and sunshine. Pitcher Brayan Bello never looks particularly happy in the trailer, while Casas' struggles at the plate and comeback from his April rib injury are also highlighted. It also looks like fans will have to relive the team's frustration with its league-worst defense.

From a front office standpoint, viewers will be given an inside look as Breslow navigated the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Closer to home, the series will highlight how players and their families balanced home life with being a professional athlete.

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox will premier on Netflix on April 8. It will go up against the actual Red Sox season, with Boston opening the 2025 campaign on March 27 against the Rangers in Texas.