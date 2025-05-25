Watch the moment top prospect Marcelo Mayer got called up to the Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers tells Red Sox he won't play first base. What happens now?

Saturday was likely a day Marcelo Mayer, one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball, will remember for the rest of his life. And the camera was rolling as Mayer found out he had been called up to make his debut with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox were both playing doubleheaders on Saturday at their home ballparks.

Third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quad injury Friday night, and when he woke up Saturday morning it had gotten worse. Bregman is now expected to miss an extended amount of time.

As a result, Mayer was pulled from the lineup in Worcester in the first game of the doubleheader as the Red Sox made a decision on who would replace Bregman in the lineup for the second game. Boston eventually decided to place Bregman on the 10-day injured list and call up Mayer, who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 amateur draft.

Marcelo Mayer called up

The Red Sox shared a video of WooSox manager Chad Tracy breaking the news to Mayer.

"I don't think they want you to start game two either. So we're just going to just play it by ear. But it'd be hard to start game two here if you're going to be active in Fenway tonight," Tracy said.

Marcelo gets the call: pic.twitter.com/jVZDqRxKjP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 24, 2025

Mayer starts clapping when he learns the news.

"Holy s—t," Mayer said.

Mayer ended up being slotted sixth in the lineup at Fenway Park. He went 0-4 with three strikeouts on the day and the Red Sox lost to Baltimore, 2-1, for a doubleheader split. But it was still a day to remember for the Red Sox prospect.