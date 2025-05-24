Orioles hang on to win nightcap against the Red Sox 2-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the eighth and reliever Seranthony Domínguez got Rafael Devers to pop out to end the bottom of the inning, helping the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night and avoid a sweep of the split doubleheader.

Dylan Carlson added an RBI double for the Orioles, who have won two of their last 12.

Abraham Toro hit a solo homer for Boston - his second of the day - on a play that sent Baltimore centerfielder Jorge Mateo tumbling over the bullpen wall trying to make the catch in the ninth.

Devers grounded a single up the middle to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Red Sox won the opener, 6-5.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Triple-A Worcester and made his major league debut, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He replaced third baseman Alex Bregman, who went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps.

Starting for the first time in the majors this season after going 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA for Triple-A Norfolk, Orioles 27-year-old left-hander Trevor Rogers retired 16 straight after giving up Kristian Campbell's leadoff single in the second.

O'Hearn singled off reliever Luis Guerrero after he replaced Brennan Bernardino (2-2).

Andrew Kittredge (1-0) worked a scoreless inning and Domínguez got the final five outs for his first save.

Making his fifth start after missing 2024 following elbow surgery, Boston starter Lucas Giolito worked six scoreless innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts.

Key moment

With two runners on and two out in the eighth, Devers fouled to first.

Key stat

Rogers gave up two hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (4-1, 4.00 ERA), who was ejected in his last start Tuesday against the Mets, is slated to start Sunday. The Orioles did not announce a starter.