3 Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their 50th opening day at Fenway Park together

Three friends from Massachusetts are celebrating a milestone at Fenway Park Friday as they mark their 50th Boston Red Sox opening day together.

They call themselves "The B's" and first got together decades ago when they were students at UMass Amherst.

How the B's were born

"The B's came about, not anybody could get in," said member Steve Berger. "Your last name had to begin with B, you had to be born in Massachusetts and you had to have gone to UMass Amherst."

"It started in 1975, we were going to UMass Amherst and we started a way left of center baseball call-in talk show and we said, let's go to opening day," said member Steve Berkowitz. "And we got up at 6 o'clock in the morning, drove into town from Amherst Mass, bought tickets for a buck or a buck and a quarter."

The group was once six members but now they're down to three.

Through the years, the B's have come to Fenway through COVID and the rise in ticket prices. In other years, the weather has been challenging, but they've made it to every game and they have a leatherbound book to prove it with all of their preseason predictions.

"Documentation of our friendship"

"We started talking about it last year and it kind of hit us," said Berger. "Like, wow, 50 years and anybody that hears our story and hears that we have been doing this for 50 years, just amazed."

"I was out to dinner in Gloucester the other night and the people next to us saw the Red Sox hat and he goes, 'We're going to opening day, it's our 25th year.' And I got to say, 'Nice work, kid,'" said Berkowitz.

The B's said they used to collect their ticket stubs and put them in the book but now they have to find a way to collect the scans, as times have changed.

"That's what it is, it's documentation of our friendship," said member Marc Bergman. "Being together for 50 years, our love of baseball, our love of Boston and I guess each other as well."