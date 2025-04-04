Red Sox beat Cardinals 13-9 in home opener at Fenway Park

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Rafael Devers reached base four times in his return to Boston after a season-opening slump and Alex Bregman had two hits in his first home game at Fenway Park to help the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-9 on Friday.

Boston began its 125th home opener by scoring five runs in the first inning, including back-to-back homers by Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu. The Cardinals cut it to 6-5 in the fifth, but the Red Sox pulled away again, with Devers' RBI single capping a three-run seventh that made it 11-6.

Walker Buehler (1-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings to help Boston earn its third straight victory.

Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson and Iván Herrera had three hits apiece for the Cardinals, who have lost three of their last four. Erick Fedde (1-1) lasted three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one.

St. Louis scored three in the ninth on three hits and two errors before Aroldis Chapman came in with two on and one out. He walked the bases full before inducing a double play from Iván Herrera to earn his second save.

The Red Sox improved to 73-52 in home openers, including 64-50 at Fenway Park. Before the game, Boston honored its 1975 AL championship team, with a special tribute to pitcher Luis Tiant, who died in October.

Key moment

After leading 5-0, the Red Sox had just a 6-5 edge when Bregman, who was acquired as a free agent in the offseason, led off the fifth with a walk. He took third on Triston Casas' double and scored on Abreu's single.

Kristian Campbell followed with a high fly ball down the line that right fielder Jordan Walker caught amid the first row of the seats in foul territory; Casas tagged up and scored from third. The Cardinals argued that a fan prevented Walker from throwing the ball home, but a review reviewed that it was not interference.

Key stat

Devers opened the season hitless with 15 strikeouts in his first five games. Since then, he is 5 for 11 with one strikeout in three games.

Up next

Right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0) is scheduled to face Boston righty Richard Fitts (0-1). Rain is in the forecast.