Rats in Boston may be spreading potentially deadly disease, Tufts University study says

Tufts study says rats in Boston could be spreading potentially deadly disease

Rats in Boston may be spreading a potentially deadly disease, according to a Tufts University study.

The disease is called leptospirosis, which is caused by a bacterium called Leptospira. It is typically found in tropical areas, but a link has been found between rats and leptospirosis in other urban areas.

Researchers worked on the study for six years, testing different brown rats from the Boston area, including the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common. They found that most rat populations in Boston carry the disease-causing bacteria, which can infect both humans and animals.

Researchers warn that the disease's prevalence is expected to increase with climate change.

Leptospirosis is typically spread through direct exposure to urine or a "urine-contaminated environment, which then can serve as an infection source for additional rats and other mammals, including humans," the study says. Leptospirosis can be spread through contact with water, soil, and eating food that has been contaminated with animal urine. The bacteria can survive in both water and soil for months.

There are around one million cases of leptospirosis in humans around the world every year, and around 60,000 deaths, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of leptospirosis

Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated, causing organ failure, trouble breathing, and death, the CDC says.

Symptoms of the disease include:

Fever

Headache

Chills

Body aches

Rash

Diarrhea or vomiting

Jaundice

Red eyes

Seek treatment immediately if you think you may have been infected with leptospirosis.

Here are some recommended ways to prevent infection:

Avoid contact with potentially infected animals

Cover any open wounds, including cuts and scratches

Wear waterproof clothing and shoes near floodwater or infected soil

Research leptospirosis cases if you intend to go swimming

A vaccine for leptospirosis is available in the United States for both cats and dogs. If you are concerned that your pet may have contracted the disease, visit the CDC website for more information.