Several Boston museums offer free admission for BPS students

Six Boston museums offer free admission for students and their families two Sundays a month

BOSTON - Several iconic Boston museums will be free on the first and second Sundays of each month for Boston Public School students and three guests.

The program will run from February until the end of the summer.

Participating museums are:

"Boston is home to some of the world's best cultural and educational institutions, and our students deserve to feel at home at these institutions without any barriers," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The participating museums say they are excited to welcome Boston Public School families to their museums.

"One of our highest priorities as an institution is creating a learning space that is inclusive, equitable, and accessible for all. The beauty of scientific discovery should not be a privilege, but rather a birthright for every child in the city. We cannot wait to welcome even more BPS families through our doors and to help spark their lifelong love of science," said Tim Ritchie, President of the Museum of Science.

Families can email BPSSundays@boston.gov for more information.