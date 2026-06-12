Watch CBS News
Local News

These Boston bars have been approved to stay open until 3 a.m. amid World Cup celebrations

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

Dozens of Boston bars and restaurants are taking advantage of a new Massachusetts law allowing for a later last call.

The law gives cities and towns the power to let businesses stay open as late as 3 a.m. It was quickly passed by the Legislature and signed into law just in time for the start of World Cup celebrations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said earlier this week that bars and restaurants can start applying to extend their service hours by one hour later than what their license currently allows. The city said Friday that 144 establishments have been approved for extended hours.

Here's a look at Boston bars and clubs that will be allowed to serve alcohol through 3 a.m. until July 31.

Downtown
State Street Provisions
The Tam
4th Wall
The Alley Bar
Bull & Finch/Cheers
Hobgoblin
BSMNT
Centerfolds Boston
Savvor Restaurant & Lounge
Taco Azul
Howl at the Moon
Tiki Rock
Mr. Dooley's Boston Tavern
The Green Dragon Tavern
Hennessy's of Boston
Durty Nelly's
Royale
Crown
Beantown Pub
The Hub Pub
Bostonia Public House
Vintage Lounge
Rock Bottom
Bijou Nightclub
Corner Pub of Chinatown
Yvonne's
Mariel
Caveau
Teddy's on the Hill
Icon
The White Bull Tavern
Ghost Light Tavern
Alma Cantina
The Dubliner
Wild Rover
Apex Bar and Lounge
Sissy K's
Chemist
Warehouse Kitchen + Sports Bar
The Black Rose

Allston-Brighton
HAN Boston
Irish Village
bb.q Chicken
Gopchang Story
Hobsons Bar and Kitchen
The Last Drop
Harry's Bar and Grill
Hopewell Bar and Kitchen
Avenue Bar & Grille
Blondie's

Fenway-Kenmore
The Kenmore
The Corner
The Westland
Jillian's Billiards Club
Cask 'n Flagon
Sojuba

East Boston
Medallo
NFARRA2
La Terraza
Billares Colombia
La Hacienda
Reel House

South Boston
Croke Park
Lincoln Tavern
Murphy's Law

Seaport
Scorpion Bar/The Grand
Empire
75 Liberty Wharf
Bambola
Mr H
Yotel Boston
Omni Boston Hotel

West End
Big Night Live
The Greatest Bar
Night Shift
Scores
Causeway

Jamaica Plain
Costello's Tavern

Roxbury
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

Dorchester
Home Run Cafe
McGonagle's Pub
Sorrel and Lime
Landmark Public House
Blend

North End
Corner Cafe
The Flamingo
Artu

South End
The Beehive
Kartal
Anchovies

Back Bay
The Raffles Hotel
The Parish Cafe
Zuma Boston
A.T. O'Keefe's
Parm
Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar
Dillon's

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue