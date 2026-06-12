These Boston bars have been approved to stay open until 3 a.m. amid World Cup celebrations

Dozens of Boston bars and restaurants are taking advantage of a new Massachusetts law allowing for a later last call.

The law gives cities and towns the power to let businesses stay open as late as 3 a.m. It was quickly passed by the Legislature and signed into law just in time for the start of World Cup celebrations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said earlier this week that bars and restaurants can start applying to extend their service hours by one hour later than what their license currently allows. The city said Friday that 144 establishments have been approved for extended hours.

Here's a look at Boston bars and clubs that will be allowed to serve alcohol through 3 a.m. until July 31.

Downtown

State Street Provisions

The Tam

4th Wall

The Alley Bar

Bull & Finch/Cheers

Hobgoblin

BSMNT

Centerfolds Boston

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Taco Azul

Howl at the Moon

Tiki Rock

Mr. Dooley's Boston Tavern

The Green Dragon Tavern

Hennessy's of Boston

Durty Nelly's

Royale

Crown

Beantown Pub

The Hub Pub

Bostonia Public House

Vintage Lounge

Rock Bottom

Bijou Nightclub

Corner Pub of Chinatown

Yvonne's

Mariel

Caveau

Teddy's on the Hill

Icon

The White Bull Tavern

Ghost Light Tavern

Alma Cantina

The Dubliner

Wild Rover

Apex Bar and Lounge

Sissy K's

Chemist

Warehouse Kitchen + Sports Bar

The Black Rose

Allston-Brighton

HAN Boston

Irish Village

bb.q Chicken

Gopchang Story

Hobsons Bar and Kitchen

The Last Drop

Harry's Bar and Grill

Hopewell Bar and Kitchen

Avenue Bar & Grille

Blondie's

Fenway-Kenmore

The Kenmore

The Corner

The Westland

Jillian's Billiards Club

Cask 'n Flagon

Sojuba

East Boston

Medallo

NFARRA2

La Terraza

Billares Colombia

La Hacienda

Reel House

South Boston

Croke Park

Lincoln Tavern

Murphy's Law

Seaport

Scorpion Bar/The Grand

Empire

75 Liberty Wharf

Bambola

Mr H

Yotel Boston

Omni Boston Hotel

West End

Big Night Live

The Greatest Bar

Night Shift

Scores

Causeway

Jamaica Plain

Costello's Tavern

Roxbury

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

Dorchester

Home Run Cafe

McGonagle's Pub

Sorrel and Lime

Landmark Public House

Blend

North End

Corner Cafe

The Flamingo

Artu

South End

The Beehive

Kartal

Anchovies

Back Bay

The Raffles Hotel

The Parish Cafe

Zuma Boston

A.T. O'Keefe's

Parm

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

Dillon's