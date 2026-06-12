These Boston bars have been approved to stay open until 3 a.m. amid World Cup celebrations
Dozens of Boston bars and restaurants are taking advantage of a new Massachusetts law allowing for a later last call.
The law gives cities and towns the power to let businesses stay open as late as 3 a.m. It was quickly passed by the Legislature and signed into law just in time for the start of World Cup celebrations.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said earlier this week that bars and restaurants can start applying to extend their service hours by one hour later than what their license currently allows. The city said Friday that 144 establishments have been approved for extended hours.
Here's a look at Boston bars and clubs that will be allowed to serve alcohol through 3 a.m. until July 31.
Downtown
State Street Provisions
The Tam
4th Wall
The Alley Bar
Bull & Finch/Cheers
Hobgoblin
BSMNT
Centerfolds Boston
Savvor Restaurant & Lounge
Taco Azul
Howl at the Moon
Tiki Rock
Mr. Dooley's Boston Tavern
The Green Dragon Tavern
Hennessy's of Boston
Durty Nelly's
Royale
Crown
Beantown Pub
The Hub Pub
Bostonia Public House
Vintage Lounge
Rock Bottom
Bijou Nightclub
Corner Pub of Chinatown
Yvonne's
Mariel
Caveau
Teddy's on the Hill
Icon
The White Bull Tavern
Ghost Light Tavern
Alma Cantina
The Dubliner
Wild Rover
Apex Bar and Lounge
Sissy K's
Chemist
Warehouse Kitchen + Sports Bar
The Black Rose
Allston-Brighton
HAN Boston
Irish Village
bb.q Chicken
Gopchang Story
Hobsons Bar and Kitchen
The Last Drop
Harry's Bar and Grill
Hopewell Bar and Kitchen
Avenue Bar & Grille
Blondie's
Fenway-Kenmore
The Kenmore
The Corner
The Westland
Jillian's Billiards Club
Cask 'n Flagon
Sojuba
East Boston
Medallo
NFARRA2
La Terraza
Billares Colombia
La Hacienda
Reel House
South Boston
Croke Park
Lincoln Tavern
Murphy's Law
Seaport
Scorpion Bar/The Grand
Empire
75 Liberty Wharf
Bambola
Mr H
Yotel Boston
Omni Boston Hotel
West End
Big Night Live
The Greatest Bar
Night Shift
Scores
Causeway
Jamaica Plain
Costello's Tavern
Roxbury
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Dorchester
Home Run Cafe
McGonagle's Pub
Sorrel and Lime
Landmark Public House
Blend
North End
Corner Cafe
The Flamingo
Artu
South End
The Beehive
Kartal
Anchovies
Back Bay
The Raffles Hotel
The Parish Cafe
Zuma Boston
A.T. O'Keefe's
Parm
Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar
Dillon's