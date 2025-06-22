Boston protesters condemn U.S. attack in Iran as Rep. Lynch criticizes president's decision

A crowd of approximately 500 demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Boston Sunday to protest recent U.S. military strikes against Iran, while Gov. Maura Healey was briefed by Homeland Security.

The march began at Park Street Station and culminated with a rally on the Boston Common, where activists, community leaders and concerned citizens gathered to make their voices heard.

Protesters' demands

The demonstration was organized by several advocacy groups, including the National Iranian American Council, Massachusetts Peace Action, Northshore for Palestine, and Jewish Voice for Peace Boston.

Protesters said they were calling for a clear rejection by Congress of any steps toward war with Iran, a negotiated nuclear deal, and a formal congressional investigation into the strikes recently ordered by President Donald Trump against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Lynch: Congress not told of strikes

In an interview with WBZ-TV, Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch said that Congress was not made aware of these military strikes.

"We had no prior contact or notification from the president," said Rep. Lynch. "He informed some of the Republican members and then did not inform the Democratic members. That's a complete breach of protocol. I think every American president in our history has always made sure that when we go into battle, we go in together as one country."

Lynch also said that this is something he would consider an act of war, one that would require congressional approval.

"It involved the deployment of U.S. forces, and we could have just as easily had casualties there," Rep. Lynch said.

Rep. Lynch said that confidential security briefings will be held for members of congress over the coming days.

He also added that conversation amongst Republican members of the house are split at the moment, with several members feeling betrayed after President Trump campaigned on not bringing the United States into foreign conflict.

"The narrative was that President Trump was going to keep us out of these types of situations," he said. "There will be consequences to these attacks."

Healey briefed by Homeland Security

In a statement, Massachusetts Gov. Healey said she received a briefing from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Sunday afternoon.

"While there are no specific threats to Massachusetts at this time, we are continuing to coordinate with state, local and federal partners to closely monitor the situation," said Healey in the statement.