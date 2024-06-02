Boston's Pride Month celebrations pack Downtown Crossing with celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community

BOSTON - Pride Month celebrations kicked off in Boston on Saturday with DJs and dancing in the Plaza in Downtown Crossing.

Kicking off Pride Month

"Nothing pleases us more than to kickoff an entire month of Pride events and starting it right here in downtown Boston," said George Coneau, an event manager for Downtown Boston - Providing Safe Spaces for All Neighbors.

Downtown Crossing's Pride Month kickoff was packed on Saturday. CBS Boston

The Downtown Boston Business Improvement district hosted the event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

"Boston is a great city and there are great people here, including the LGBT community and so many others," Coneau said. "They feel welcome here - and increasingly we know that isn't always the case - but here, they're very welcome. Everybody is welcome here in downtown Boston. They bring creativity; they bring art; they bring great food; they bring great lifestyle. They bring a real economic powerhouse as well."

Peri Creates designed Ashley Peri showed off her goods to party-goers. "I'm happy they give us the opportunity to bring out all the creativity and all our products and show everybody," said said. "I do tumblers, which are insulated. I do stickers, accessories, hair clips, T-shirts, tote bags. So, it's a great opportunity. You get exposure, number one; you get to be a part of the community."

Pride Month celebrations in Boston included music, dancing and food. CBS Boston

A special year for Pride

The event is in its third year, but organizers say this is a year that holds a deeper significance. Twenty years ago, marriage equality passed in Massachusetts.

"We've made so much progress, and marriage equality has been one of those milestones. We definitely need to celebrate," said Camilo, a program director with Frolic, an organization providing resources and support to the LGBTQ+ community. "We create spaces for queer joy here in Boston. We are always aiming to be as inclusive as possible and bringing queer communities of color and allies. There's a lot to be proud about. We've come a long way, and there are more battles to be fought but we're here for each other."