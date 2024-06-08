Annual Boston Pride Parade briefly disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, 3 arrested

BOSTON - From Boylston Street to the Boston Common, pride flags were waving everywhere to support the annual Boston Pride For The People Parade.

The parade and festival is the largest event in New England, according to their website. More than 1 million people attended Boston Pride in 2023.

Coming together for Pride

"I am so proud of our city and so proud to be here celebrating with everyone," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Mayor Wu believes it's important for everyone to come together now more than ever.

"It's incredible to see the city come together and, especially now, with what we see happening around the country. There's a lot of responsibility on Boston's shoulders, too. Even though we've made great strides what we do sets the tone for the country," Wu said.

Governor Maura Healey was also at the parade, shaking hands and giving out high fives.

"It's about celebration and it's about making sure people know we are proud to be a state that welcomes everyone. It also I think re-affirms the commitment to making sure that we continue to protect our hard-fought freedoms," Healey said.

Protest at Pride

For a moment, Pro-Palestinian protestors made their voices heard and tried to disrupt the parade, but police kept them at bay.

"We are from western Massachusetts and we don't have anything this big, so it's awesome to come out and see all the support and love because we need more of that in this world," one spectator said.

Boston Police say there were no reports of any injuries, but three people were arrested.