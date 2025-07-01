Driver hits and drags Boston police officer while fleeing crash police say

Boston police officer struck by driver who did not stop after crash, police say

Boston police officer struck by driver who did not stop after crash, police say

Boston police officer struck by driver who did not stop after crash, police say

A Boston police officer was hit and dragged by a driver who was trying to flee the crash, according to police.

The chase began in Boston's theater district when the female driver struck an officer at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hamilton Place.

"The suspect refused to stop and dragged an officer. The officer was dragged by the suspect vehicle at that location," Boston Police said in a press release.

The suspect then struck several cars at Tremont and Stuart Street, and continued to hit a light pole at Herald Street and Shawmut Avenue. Officers followed the car close behind, but did not initiate an official pursuit.

The driver then stopped at Plympton and Albany Street, where she was arrested.

"The cop was like, 'She started downtown." It's like wait what? And you're stopping her here? And then somebody's telling me that they can't chase them around the city," witness Joshua Paul said. "You can't let that go on through the city. They could have been killing people along the way. You got to stop them when that happens."

The officer was taken to a Boston hospital to be looked at, but officials say that they appeared to be uninjured. A second police officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was not dragged or injured. The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries and is being guarded by officers at a hospital.

Car crash in South End

Witnesses say that they saw the woman drive up one-way streets in the South End.

"We just happened to look out the window, and there was this car in shambles and a woman on the ground with her hands cuffed behind her back. It's not unordinary to see someone sort of maybe driving too fast. But this is, you know, off the charts," Paul said.

The damage to the car was extensive CBS Boston

The driver's car was seen with extensive damage before it was towed. The front hood was jammed open, the airbags had been deployed, and the car was on its rims.

There were also parts of the vehicle throughout the South End.

Boston Police are investigating. There is no more information available.