Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis expects security at upcoming political events to "ratchet up"

BOSTON - Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis discussed the impact of shots being fired during former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Shots were fired toward former President Trump on Saturday evening at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was speaking on stage at the rally when shots were fired, and he was quickly rushed offstage. The Secret Service said the Former President is now safe and being checked at a nearby hospital. The Butler County District Attorney confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station that two people are dead: the gunman and an audience member.

Increasing security after Trump rally shooting

Ed Davis is a WBZ-TV security analyst and was working as the Boston Police Commissioner during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

"This is one of those incidents you never forget in your lifetime. Blood coming from a wound and hearing gunshots in the background. You know exactly what's going on. It's an assassination attempt."

He said that the violence at the rally has likely put law enforcement agencies nationwide on high alert and that local agencies will probably increase security.

"There's an infrastructure of federal authorities who pumping information out to the local authorities. My former colleagues in state and local PD are concerned about blowback from this. Things that can happen during demonstrations, copycats, any number of things that can happen," Davis said.

Davis predicted that law enforcement agencies will monitor for more potential threats especially at future political events.

"Is it a nation-state? Is this some kind of conspiracy here in the United States, or is this a lone wolf," Davis continued. "It will ratchet up the security around the coming conventions. Everybody's on alert right now. Everybody's trying to get as accurate info as possible so they are appropriately prepared for this."

Massachusetts State Police announced that they will be increasing patrols following the shooting, but could not give numbers or locations.

How will the shooting impact the Republican National Convention?

The Republican National Convention is set to take place in two days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Party delegates are preparing to nominate former President Trump as the candidate for the Republican party.

"It's certainly shocking today to know that there was an individual who came extremely close to taking the life of former President Trump upon the nomination for running again for president," Massachusetts GOP Chair Amy Carnevale.

Carnevale spoke about the environment in the city after the shooting in Pennsylvania.

"The atmosphere turned from one of enthusiasm, and high energy, and hope, and celebration to now one of a paler and shock, so it's probably gonna take a couple of days for that mood to change."

She said that there has not been a noticeable change in security at the RNC and that the Massachusetts delegation will move forward as planned with former Bristol County Sheriff Tom announcing the nominee.

"I think the speakers we plan to hear from will be even more determined to give an address to Republican delegates and to nominate President Trump as our nominee for November," Carnevale said.