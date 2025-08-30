ICE agents could target Boston next in immigration crackdown, reports say

The Trump Administration says it is planning an immigration crackdown in sanctuary cities, and reports say that Boston could be a target. ICE agents could appear in droves in the city to arrest and deport immigrants.

"All these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE, where we know public safety threats are being released every day into this country, especially those cities, we're gonna address that. We don't have that problem in Texas and Florida, where all the sheriffs are working with us," White House Border Czar Tom Homan said.

The Trump administration is planning to send a large-scale operation of immigration officers to Chicago as soon as September 5, sources told CBS News.

"These crackdowns are making the community less safe, they're endangering families and children and they're harming the economy," said Alex Train, the chief operating officer of La Colaborativa in Chelsea.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to enhancing the social and economic welfare of Latinx immigrant communities.

Train says the Chelsea community is already reeling from the immigration crackdown, and the surge would be devastating to families. Over the past six months, they've seen a 40 percent increase in immigrant families seeking assistance.

"For housing, food assistance, economic support, as well as youth programming, we've seen a sharp increase. We are getting out into the community, door-knocking with the food pantry, and bringing as many services to people," Train said.

Train says La Colaborativa will continue to serve the community no matter how challenging it may become.

"Families are too traumatized to go into work, small businesses are suffering, and it's really harming the relationships we've built between the police department and the community, which are pivotal to public safety," Train said.

Officials respond to more ICE in Boston

President Trump made mass deportation part of his re-election campaign and set a goal of deporting one million people a year. The administration already deployed the National Guard to the nation's capital earlier this month and is threatening to send the military to other democratic lead cities.

"These aggressive actions, these militarizations, the overreach of the rogue agency that is ICE, have nothing to do with public safety or law and order. And everything to do with control," Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said.

and militarization of DC and forecasting to continue on this trajectory to come to other democratic cities. It's unsurprising he's criminalized immigrants and denied people their constitutional rights of due process,

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says her administration will protect its citizens, and a surge in immigration crackdown will only spark more fear in the community.

"Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom and a home for everyone. Stop attacking cities to hide your administration's failures," Wu said in a statement.

A Trump official, Deputy Secretary of Transportation Steven Bradbury, has hinted at a potential federal takeover of Boston's South Station in recent days. Wu said there is no legal way for that to happen.