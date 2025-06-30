Boston police officer of 30 years charged with child rape

Boston Police officer charged with child rape after being accused of paying child for sexual acts

A Boston Police officer of over 30 years has been charged with child rape after being accused of paying a 14-year-old for sexual acts.

Sergeant Paul Downey appeared in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester on Monday.

A judge approved an arrest warrant for Sergeant Downey, who is charged with four counts of Rape of a Child Aggravated by Age Difference, two counts of Engaging in Sexual Conduct with a Child under 18 for a Fee, and two counts of Enticement of a Child under 18 to Engage in Commercial Sexual Activity. Downey was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon, but was held without bail because no defense attorney was available.

Downey allegedly met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app, Grind then the two moved the conversation to Snapchat, according to a statement of the case provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The 58-year-old Downey is accused of meeting the boy twice this spring, at different Boston locations, and paying the child for sexual acts. The boy allegedly provided state police detectives with a description of Downey and a partial license plate number which was tracked to a parking area for Boston Police.

Investigators also used digital records to track Downey's Snapchat account and claim the boy identified him in a photo lineup with "a 90% certainty."

Former Boston Police Academy instructor

Sources tell WBZ's I-Team that Downey used to be an instructor at the Boston Police Academy. According to Boston Police, he joined the force in 1991.

"These charges are obviously very troubling and our thoughts are with any alleged victims. We have faith in the Massachusetts State Police and the SCDAO to conduct a thorough investigation. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a statement.

Downey is expected to have an arraignment on Tuesday.