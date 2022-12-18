Boston Police release photos of man wanted for 3 attacks in Back Bay

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help tracking down a man who they say attacked three women in a two hour span in the Back Bay Saturday afternoon.

The women were allegedly assaulted at three locations on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Boston Police say this man assaulted three women in three separate incidents in the Back Bay Saturday afternoon. Boston Police

Police released surveillance images of the suspect late Saturday night. They described him as Black, about 5-feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-5619.