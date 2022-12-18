Boston Police release photos of man wanted for 3 attacks in Back Bay
BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help tracking down a man who they say attacked three women in a two hour span in the Back Bay Saturday afternoon.
The women were allegedly assaulted at three locations on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect late Saturday night. They described him as Black, about 5-feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black jacket and a black hat.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-5619.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.