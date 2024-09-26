Local businesses see boost thanks to Boston's Open Streets program

EAST BOSTON - Boston's "Open Streets" program offers residents a chance to experience different neighborhoods and to see streets as public spaces and local businesses are benefiting.

Influx of customers

At the core, La Hacienda is a small, family-owned restaurant in the heart of East Boston. They made their Open Streets debut when the city-run program made a stop in the neighborhood on Sept. 15 – shutting down Meridian Street to traffic and making it pedestrian-only for the day.

"I put a little pupusas stand out there. I had the ladies making some fresh pupusas right there for the people walking by to check out," owner Aldo Callejas said. "I was expecting, hopefully, to get to $500."

That $500 goal quickly exceeded $2,000 in a matter of hours.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she expanded the program this year to showcase what makes each neighborhood unique. Open Streets made stops in Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park and Jamaica Plain.

"As it's become more of a tradition, it moves around the city in different months and we see an entire showing of thousands of people come out," the mayor said.

Supporting local businesses

The small business saw a big impact after that weekend.

"I've been seeing a new influx of customers. A lot of people saw it as an opportunity to check out the rest of the neighborhood instead of just the waterfront," Callejas said.

At La Hacienda on Thursday, Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino was spotted at the bar having lunch.

"First day I came here, it was a Sunday, and there was a mariachi band playing, I came in here with my family. Great food, good vibes," the player said.

It's the boost that Callejas needed after dealing with the impacts of the Sumner Tunnel closures all summer.

"A pleasant surprise. I really enjoyed that a lot of people from outside the city were able to come in, experience the restaurant," he said.

The last stop of the season is Allston-Brighton on Sunday, Oct. 20 – giving people an excuse to head outside and shop small.

"Boston is full of small businesses," Bernardino said. "It's what makes it unique."