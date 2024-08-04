Sumner Tunnel will reopen before Monday morning commute

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday in time for morning rush hour.

Why was the Sumner Tunnel closed?

The Sumner Tunnel has been completely shut down since July 5 as the next phase of the tunnel's restoration project. In this phase, asphalt was removed from the length of the runway and the concrete was rehabilitated before the roadway was repaved. Drainage was also replaced.

There are some weekend closures planned for the fall. The Sumner Tunnel project is expected to be fully complete by November. Riders can expect brighter lighting, smoother asphalt, and better drainage to prevent future flooding in the tunnel.

Last year, the tunnel was closed for two months to upgrade the ceiling and walls on the nearly 100-year-old tunnel. That project included 500 new lights, 711 concrete arches, 146 ceiling slabs and new fireproofing.

Sumner Tunnel Summer Project by the numbers

The state has released numbers for summer project. The updates to the Sumner Tunnel are expected to extend the lifespan of the tunnel by 75 years.

The tunnel was closed for 31 days during which construction was ongoing 24/7.

Three shifts a day over 31 days equals 93 work shifts to complete the project.

13,516 square yards of concrete roadway were rehabilitated.

3,122 tons of asphalt paving was laid.

320 linear feet of granite curbing was replaced.

69 new drainage inlets were installed.

13,988 square feet of fireboard were installed.

Mitigation costs for FY24 and FY25 totaled $13 million dollars.