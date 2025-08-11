Boston to celebrate "New Edition Day," name street after legendary R&B group

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Aug. 30 to be "New Edition Day" in the city.

The city will honor and celebrate the legendary R&B group with a community block party and street naming ceremony.

"It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide," Wu said in a statement. "This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston's neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride and community and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition's tremendous impact."

"Boston is where it all began"

New Edition formed in Roxbury in 1978. The group consists of members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill.

"Boston is where it all began for us," Brown said in a statement. "This honor means the world to me."

In an interview with WBZ-TV in 2023, Bivins said the secret to the group's staying power over 40 years is staying engaged with the fans.

"We probably have one of the biggest, powerful, loyal foundations that we could ever have," he said. "They are called 'in it for-lifers.'"

The "Candy Girl" singers were inducted into the Black Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

New Edition Day

At 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, the city will hold a street naming ceremony at the corner of Ambrose and Albany streets in Roxbury. Dearborn Street will be designated as "New Edition Way." Founding members of New Edition grew up in the area that was formerly known as Orchard Park.

A community block party will follow at 11 a.m. in front of the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, where there will be music, a youth backpack giveaway, free food, family friendly activities and a special appearance by the group.

The city had previously announced plans to honor New Edition in Sept. 2024, but that date was postponed "due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts" at the time.