Michael Bivins says New Edition's Las Vegas residency "a dream come true"

BOSTON - Roxbury native Michael Bivins of New Edition was on WBZ-TV's Morning Mix Friday to discuss the group's upcoming Las Vegas residency. It starts February 28 at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater.

You have this big announcement. We are doing this story on the news. New Edition is going to be doing a residency in Las Vegas!

"It's so amazing. As a matter of fact we put up a presale a couple days ago. All of the presale sold out for the six concerts. And today the reason I'm here at home and I'm coming on the Morning Mix is to tell you that at 1 p.m. Eastern for those who didn't do the presale you get to get the rest of the tickets. And we are so excited, New Edition. This is on our bucket list as a dream come true."

What is the secret to your staying power? Other than you have great songs, which we all love. But what is the secret to being this popular this many years later?

"We probably have one of the biggest, powerful, loyal foundations that we could ever have. They are called "in it for-lifers." There's men and women. I think for us it's to always stay active, always reinvent, always engage. Of course now that there's social media -- we touch our fans, our fans touch us. I think when you disappear you lose, and disconnect, but I think when you stay active, you stay connected. So every time there's an announcement, a concert or whatever, or you do shows like this -- they just show up. I think that's what it is, just knowing how to tap into your audience, and stay engaged."

Last week we saw New Edition perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You did a medley for the R&B group The Spinners. You guys still sound fantastic first of all, but what was that experience like?

"Oh well we had some great rehearsals with, you know led by our godfather Brook Payne who teaches us the routines, and we're drilling in Atlanta, which is the home of the rehearsals. We got to New York, and we stayed in rehearsals. We just wanted to do right by The Spinners. There's two members that are still living, and each member of my group, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Ralph, and Johnnie. Everyone just showed up vocally, and tried to portray them the best we could. And it seems like we were the hot thing when it was over. It was special. And for us as they are being inducted after four tries, they tried four times and didn't get in, we're also celebrating our 40th anniversary. So it was the coming together of a special moment."

Let's go to my high school years and Bell Biv DeVoe, please. Let talk's about that a bit, when can we get some new hits from BBD?

"Well we got one out now called 'Act Like You Know.' So go to YouTube and type in 'Bell Biv DeVoe Act Like You Know.' It's the first single off of a soundtrack that's attached to my documentary 'The Hustle of @617MikeBiv' and it's featuring Rev Run from the legendary group RunDMC."

You continue to have a big presence, here, in the Boston community. You told us you live just right down the street still. Why is it important to you to still be engaged in this community, your hometown?

"Boston is the best. Boston is gritty. Boston is real. Boston is home of sports. Boston is home of great colleges. You know, medical, musical, whatever background you choose, and it's our hotels, the food. You know, just the vibe of when you land at Logan, and come off Mass Pike and 95. You just take on that Bostonian spirit, that's what it is to me."

Everytime someone flips you off on the turnpike, you're like 'I'm home baby.'

"That's how I felt when I was driving this morning, and I just think that, you know me being raised by a single mom and my sister. It just instilled you never forget where you come from. So for me no matter where I go, I rock my B, I rock my green. I just try to represent Boston in the biggest way. And as a kid in the projects, I got to bus to Belmont, so I was a part of a METCO program that allowed black kids to go to the suburbs, to get a different education. So even for me, everyday since kindergarten I got the best of both worlds. What it was like to be in the hood, what it was like to be in the great schooling and how to merge the two of them."

What is your favorite New Edition song?

"Honestly I love this song called 'N.E. Heartbreak (Remix)' because we had the pleasure of working with LL Cool J, and Heavy D.

Candygirl won our poll!

"Well that's the one that set it off for us."

General sale tickets for New Edition's Las Vegas residency go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT.