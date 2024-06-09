Patients reunited with heroes who saved them at Boston MedFlight Patient Reunion

Boston MedFlight caregivers thanked by the patients they saved at reunion event

BEDFORD - Hugs, laughter and a joyful embrace on Sunday as dozens of families got the chance to come face to face with the heroes who saved their lives at the Boston MedFlight Patient Reunion.

"All of our patients come back and visit the crews and see the vehicles that, in many cases, saved their lives," said Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes.

Saving a motorcyclist's life

Families got up close and personal with the emergency vehicles and see the medical instruments that helped keep them alive during transport.

"Jenn and crew came and got me and flew me to Mass General and saved my life. Literally saved my life," said patient David Kruger, who got to embrace his Boston MedFlight hero Jennifer Powers.

Last year, the 55-year-old was coming home from the gym on his motorcycle and passed out on the road. "I went over on my motorcycle, hit my head pretty hard," said Krueger. "I ended up with five brain bleeds, I was seizing. It was bad."

Powers was happy to see him happy and looking better. "We ended up scooping and running with him pretty darn quickly because we knew he needed surgical interventions and brought him to Mass General, so he could get the care that he needed," said Powers.

"I have a new appreciation for life"

During the event, the nonprofit, which is now celebrating its 39th year, showcased their fleet of ground and air transportation for families to enjoy.

"For the patients' families, the chance to be able to see their caregivers to say thank you, it's really a day of healing but it's also very, very uplifting for everybody who works here," said Hughes.

Boston MedFlight just celebrated its 100,000th patient transport and it's events like this that bring things into perspective.

"It's a cliche when you hear people say, oh, I have a new appreciation for life and everything in it. For me, it's not a cliche, I truly, truly do," Krueger said.