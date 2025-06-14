Boston health officials warn public of possible measles exposure

Health officials in Boston say a traveler with a confirmed case of measles visited Boston from June 7 to June 8.

Who may have been exposed to measles?

The infectious person visited several places in Boston, including:

Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel (including restaurants in the hotel) 5:30 p.m. on June 7 to 1:30 p.m. on June 8

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston from 1-6:30 p.m. on June 8

Logan Airport Terminal C from 5-11:15 p.m. on June 8

The person then flew on JetBlue Flight 639 to Miami. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

Boston Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said there is no indication the traveler used public transportation in Boston.

Preventing a measles outbreak

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, commissioner of Public Health for the city of Boston, said the Boston Public Health Commission is notifying the public and leading contact tracing as well as working with locations the traveler visited, MassPort, and the CDC. "As we collect more information, we will notify the public and individuals directly," she said.

"Everything we're doing is about preparedness," Ojikutu said, adding that Boston Public Health Commission has been focused on increasing vaccination rates in light of measles outbreaks in other areas of the U.S. "We're hopeful that we will not see many cases in this instance, and we're hopeful that we will not see a large outbreak."

When to see a doctor

The Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93%-97% effective in protecting people against measles, and health officials say people who have been vaccinated are at low risk for getting the disease.

"This case of measles highlights the importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine to protect ourselves and our community. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella," said Ojikutu. She said about 94% of children in the Boston area have been vaccinated.

Measles begins with flu-like symptoms and is followed by a red, blotchy rash. In people with darker skin, the rash may appear brown or dark purple, Ojikutu said. Symptoms may appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

People who are not vaccinated against measles and who may have been exposed are urged to contact their doctors. For the latest information and guidance, visit boston.gov/measles.