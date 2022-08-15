Boston prepares for MBTA Orange Line shutdown by creating lanes for shuttle buses

Boston preparing for MBTA Orange Line shutdown by making more bus lanes

BOSTON -- Prep work in Boston was underway on Sunday evening ahead of an overhaul of the MBTA's Orange Line. New road markings will make more room for shuttle buses in service.

A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line will begin this Friday. It comes after several high-profile safety incidents and pressure from federal investigators.

Crews with the Boston Transportation Department on Sunday marked the roadway around Copley Square toward Back Bay station to create a designated bus lane.

Last week, the MBTA released The Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead, which offers alternative travel options for 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the shutdown.

The MBTA's transportation alternatives for the Orange Line shutdown, which will begin August 19. MBTA

It's being criticized by commuters as confusing and unclear.

For now, shuttle buses will be the main alternative for most of the Orange Line with the exception of four downtown stops between State and Tufts Medical Center.

Those buses are expected to have an impact on the roads and driving might feel extra congestion.

Aside from shuttle buses, the city announced Blue Bikes will be free during the month-long closure.

MBTA riders told WBZ-TV they are bracing for chaos.

"I know the shuttle is going to take forever to come and it's probably going to be really packed so I'm not really happy about that honestly but I guess they are doing what they can," one woman said.

"It's an inconvenience, all the money I'm paying for it, it's like how are you going to stop the whole thing. We just to stop our life?" a man said.

The MBTA is expected to provide more details and options for riders during a news conference scheduled for Monday.