Boston Mayor Wu's executive order forbids ICE from using city property for immigration enforcement

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday issued an executive order that she says is designed to protect residents "from unconstitutional and violent federal operations."

Specifically, the order says federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement can't use city property "as an unpermitted staging area, processing location, operations base, or any similar purpose in furtherance of civil immigration enforcement operations." It also says Boston will investigate "criminal conduct by federal officials," and release surveillance footage of violence or property damage by federal agents.

"Our actions today are informed by what we've all seen over the past few weeks in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Lewiston and Portland," Wu said, referencing federal operations in Minnesota and Maine. "We will hold accountable anyone who commits violence, property damage or any criminal conduct in the city of Boston, including federal officials."

WBZ-TV has reached out to ICE for comment.

Wu was joined at a city hall press conference by other regional mayors. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson issued a similar order in his city, restricting ICE.

"We have seen our police headquarters parking lot, our high school sports stadium and even our public cemetery used for these purposes against the will of our people," he said.

Lynn police would also have a duty to intervene if excessive force is being used on a Lynn resident by federal officers.

Wu's order is similar to a recent proposal from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey that would prevent ICE agents from entering schools, daycares, churches, health care facilities and other "sensitive places" in the state.

A former ICE Boston official told WBZ-TV that these restrictions could put local police in a difficult position.

"Law enforcement officers don't want to be in a position where they're arresting other law enforcement officers. That's called blue on blue," said Bruce Foucart, former Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for ICE Boston. "You're going to have a situation where the community is not as safe because potentially people aren't being arrested in certain positions or certain spots."