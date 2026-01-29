Governor Healey proposes bill to restrict ICE operations in Mass.

Governor Maura Healey announced she is introducing legislation to prevent federal immigration officers from operating in so-called "sensitive places" in Massachusetts. The bill would prevent ICE agents from entering schools, daycares, child care centers, churches, healthcare facilities, and courthouses.

Gov. Healey takes action against ICE

"In Massachusetts and across the country, we continue to see unlawful and unconstitutional actions by ICE that are meant to intimidate and instill fear in our communities, including against United States citizens who are exercising their constitutional rights," said Governor Healey. "This puts people at risk and in harm's way, and I find it necessary in the interest of public safety to take this action today."

The governor made her announcement in front of a group of immigrant advocates, local district attorneys, superintendents of schools, and leaders in local health clinics. She said her push is driven by the deadly encounters with ICE in Minneapolis, as well as the fear, she says, Massachusetts residents feel.

"Our bill will also allow parents to prearrange guardianship for their kids in case they are detained or deported. And I am really sorry to even have to utter those words," Healey said.

Healey also announced executive action to keep ICE off state property and out of state buildings. Her action moves to prevent new state contracts with ICE without approval from Massachusetts Department of Public Safety. Currently, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections has a contract with ICE to house some of its detainees which will not be impacted.

Former agent concerned about "blue on blue"

Bruce Foucart, the former Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for ICE Boston, told WBZ that enforcing this proposed legislation could put local police in a difficult position and make the community less safe.

"Law enforcement officers don't want to be in a position where they're arresting other law enforcement officers. That's called blue on blue. People do not want to be put in that position and this is exactly what these laws will try to do," Foucart said. "You're going to have a situation where the community is not as safe because potentially people aren't being arrested in certain positions or certain spots."

When asked how the legislation would be enforced, Healey did not provide specifics.

"I say, don't bring the fight. Don't bring the fight," she said.

WBZ reached out to ICE for comment and has not received a response.