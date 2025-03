Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley clashed with Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and James Comer have heated exchange during "sanctuary city" hearing Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley clashed with Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On