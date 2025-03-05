Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chairman James Comer clash during "sanctuary city" hearing

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley had a heated exchange with Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, during a hearing with "sanctuary city" mayors, including Boston's Michelle Wu, on Wednesday.

Comer and Pressley exchange

Pressley initially interjected to say she had unanimous consent to enter an article into the record. Comer attempted to stop Pressley from speaking and tried to call on the next lawmaker.

Pressley's article she was trying to enter was from 2018 and claimed U.S.-born Americans commit more rapes and murders than immigrants. Comer objected to her proposal and started talking over her.

"This trend of you all trying to get thrown out of committee so you can get on MSNBC is gonna end, we're not going to put up with it," Comer said as Pressley continued to talk.

"Sanctuary city" hearing

The clash continued for nearly two minutes as the pair spoke over each other.

"This is my procedural right as a member of this committee to enter documents into the record. I am reclaiming my time," Pressley said. "You do not get to dictate how I recite articles for the record and I take particular Umbridge as a survivor as sexual violence, I will enter into the record, this is my right. Thank you."

"No!" Comer said at the conclusion of the exchange. "You know the process of unanimous consent, you are not recognized."

The Republican-led House Majority Committee is holding a hearing with four mayors of "sanctuary cities," including Wu, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The four mayors were questioned as they defended their cities' immigration policies.

The entire exchange can be viewed in the video above.