Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces she is pregnant with third child

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that she is pregnant and will welcome her third child in January.

"Conor, Blaise, Cass, and I can't wait to welcome another little one to our family and to Boston," Wu said in an email to supporters Monday night. "It hasn't been an easy journey, but I'm due in January and couldn't be more grateful."

In 2021, Wu became the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu waits on the platform with her sons Cass and Blaise before riding the commuter rail from Roslindale Village to the Back Bay on August 20, 2022. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"I'm grateful to live in this welcoming community that has become the best home my family could imagine. And I'm grateful to know and represent so many hardworking families throughout our city who inspire me everyday," Wu said in the email.

Wu, 39, told the Boston Globe that she plans to run for reelection next year.

"I've been a mom and caregiver as long as I've been in public service," Wu said. "It's that daily juggle—and the struggles and dreams of families across our neighborhoods—that keep me grounded in the work and moving with urgency."