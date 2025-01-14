Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gives birth to third child

BOSTON – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave birth Monday afternoon to a healthy baby girl, her office announced.

Wu and her husband Conor welcomed baby Mira Wu Pewarski around 2 p.m. The couple previously had two boys.

Mayor Michelle Wu gives birth

Mira was born weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. According to the mayor's office, Wu and the baby are in good health and she has been in touch with her senior staff.

"Mayor Wu wishes to express her deepest gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff who made this possible for her family and who work everyday to support so many families across the city," her office said in a statement.

Wu first announced the pregnancy in July.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave birth to Mira Wu Pewarski on January 13. Wu Family Photo

Mayor Wu on maternity leave decision

The Democrat, who became the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor when she took office in 2021, said at the time of her pregnancy announcement that she did not expect to take maternity leave.

"In the past, given the unique nature of my job, I have not taken leave. I have continued to, you know, certainly make adjustments to the job for physical health and recovery but continue to be present for the community and often just kind have the little one along with me for the ride as we've experienced with my two boys," Wu said at the time.

Wu added that she would talk to her family and doctors before making a final decision. Her office did not say what the mayor's final decision was.