Thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds in Massachusetts Friday

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for thunderstorms Friday

The day will begin bright, warm, and humid. Clouds will begin to build by midday and through the early afternoon. Prior to the storms, many locations will reach 90 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The best chance to see downpours will be west of Route 495. This doesn't mean areas east won't receive any rain but the main focus for heavy rain and lightning concerns will be for interior locations.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

The main concerns will be slow moving cells. These will be able to produce downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds prior to sunset. For practices, games, graduations, parties and simply outdoor plans, if you hear a rumble be sure to head indoors and remain safe.

As for this weekend, everyone is looking for a repeat of Memorial Day weekend but this might be the exact opposite.

Initially rain was trending higher for both days due to a system offshore. Over the last 24 hours that track has slid farther to the east giving us a slightly drier outcome.

Saturday morning will likely start with scattered showers but with any luck we'll see the system slip farther away and bring some clearing late in the day.

Sunday should stay mainly dry but we don't want to rule out some additional drizzle.