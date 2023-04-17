Former athletes, past winners among notable runners in 2023 Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Some notable runners will hit the course this year, including former boston athletes and Boston Marathon winners.

Former Bruin Zdeno Chara will be wearing bib 3333, representing the No. 33 he wore for the black and gold.

Also running are former Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster. Like Chara, they'll be wearing their old numbers – 1212 for Holt and 4646 for Dempster.

Tennis star Monica Rakitt will be wearing bib 2016, which is the year she won Olympic gold.

Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie will be running with bib No. 222. He wore 22 during his time at Boston College.

Award-winning chef Daniel Humm will wear 8538 and former Boston Marathon champion Amby Burfoot will wear No. 1968, representing the year he won the race.

This year, bib 321 will be worn by Kayleigh Williamson. The number is reserved each year for an athlete with Down Syndrome.